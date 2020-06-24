Unions Call for Aid to Avoid 4,175 Swissport Job Cuts in U.K.

(Bloomberg) -- U.K. unions called for government aid to avoid 4,175 job cuts at airport baggage operator Swissport International AG.

GMB and Unite said Wednesday they’re demanding the U.K. step in to save the positions at Swissport, owned by Chinese conglomerate HNA Group Co.

“With Swissport now considering job cuts on this scale, we have deep concerns about the viability of many of our regional airports,” Nadine Houghton, an official at GMB, said in a statement. Unite asked for an extension of a furlough program for the aviation industry.

Read more: Swissport Seeks Support to Raise up to $417 Million of Loans

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.