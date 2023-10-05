(Bloomberg) -- Australian liquefied natural gas workers met Thursday to discuss whether they should resume strikes at Chevron Corp. facilities after complaints were raised about the terms of a recent labor deal.

One recommendation was made to refile a notice for industrial action, said a union official, who requested anonymity because the talks were private. The outcome of the meeting wasn’t immediately known.

Earlier, the Offshore Alliance representing two labor unions said in a Facebook post it “will be recommending members push back against” Chevron. The energy company “reneged on the commitment they gave” to the Fair Work Commission, Australia’s labor regulator, concerning the previous job action, the group said.

A spokesperson for Chevron Australia said the company has consistently engaged in an effort to finalize the agreements and will continue to do so.

Chevron and the labor unions reached an agreement last month after workers accepted a proposed settlement on pay and conditions. Concerns about the prospects of prolonged strikes and reduced gas exports caused price spikes in Europe and Asia.

In other LNG news:

Pakistan purchased a shipment from the spot market for the first time in more than a year, a move that will ease a winter energy shortage.

