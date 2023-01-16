Unions Say French Fuel Deliveries to Be Hit by Strikes Thursday

(Bloomberg) -- The two big oil refining firms in France — TotalEnergies SE and Exxon Mobil Corp. — are set to see fuel deliveries curbed on Thursday, two union officials said.

A 24-hour strike planned for Jan. 19 is set to see deliveries of refined fuels curtailed from both firms’ plants, union officials representing workers at both companies said. There’s also set to be a halt on imports of crude oil to their facilities.

“CGT aims to block refineries, hence to impair the mobility of the French,” Total said in a statement. “We’re working in close collaboration with the authorities, which are ensuring proper supply of the territory.”

Total and Exxon dominate oil refining in France, accounting for the vast majority of the nation’s fuelmaking.

Thursday’s actions, which are to protest pension reforms, may not be too disruptive for overall French fuel supply, but there’s a possibility of further measures early next month.

Thursday’s protests are due to be followed by a 48-hour strike on Jan. 26 and then a 72-hour strike from Feb. 6.

The strike action on Feb. 6 could ultimately result in the shutdown of refining facilities, the CGT union said last week. That would be one day after the European Union bans seaborne fuel imports from Russia, the continent’s key external supplier.

Total said there is currently no fuel shortfall in its filling stations.

Exxon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

--With assistance from Rachel Graham.

