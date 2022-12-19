(Bloomberg) -- The German government and Uniper have concluded a framework agreement on the measures to rescue the energy utility and avoid it collapsing.

The aid includes a capital increase of €8 billion, the creation of authorized capital of €25 billion and Uniper’s nationalization. The measures will enable the company to continue supplying energy after Russia cut natural gas flows in retaliation against sanctions for its war in Ukraine.

“By stabilizing the company, the Federal Government recognizes the central role that Uniper plays for the security of supply in Germany and Europe,” Uniper’s chief executive officer, Klaus-Dieter Maubach, said in a statement on Monday.

Uniper has been one of the companies hardest hit by Russia’s moves to weaponize energy exports. Gas prices have soared to levels beyond what the utility was paying for fuel piped from Moscow.

Shareholders will vote on the rescue package in an extraordinary general meeting on Monday. Maubach in a speech prepared for the meeting called on shareholders to approve the bailout, alerting that if approval is not granted, there is “the danger of insolvency.”

The implementation is also dependent on EU Commission approval, which the company said is expected in the near future, without elaborating.

Find below more details on the agreement:

Germany’s Federal Ministry of Finance will be responsible for Uniper’s shareholding, the company said

The company will not distribute any dividends – without the approval of the government – until the stabilization has been terminated

Uniper also signed an agreement with Fortum, recognizing Fortum’s right, limited in time until the end of 2026, to make an initial offer should Uniper decide to sell its Swedish hydropower or nuclear businesses

In a separate statement, Fortum said it will vote in favor of the proposals at Uniper’s EGM Uniper is set to repay a €4 billion loan as well as release the bulk of a €4 billion guarantee by the end of the year Following the change of control in Uniper, Fortum’s representatives on Uniper’s supervisory board will resign



(Updates with CEO comment in fifth paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.