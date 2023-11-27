(Bloomberg) -- Uniper SE said an award of about €550 million ($602 million) against a subsidiary in arbitration proceedings would impact its annual results.

The proceedings between the Uniper unit and a European energy company was related to the pricing provisions of a long-term agreement for the supply of liquefied natural gas, concluded prior to the spin-off of Uniper in 2016 and which has since expired, Uniper said in a statement on Sunday. Uniper said it was notified Friday of the award.

“The additional payment will have a full impact on the annual result of Uniper,” the company said. “Uniper is currently analyzing the reasoning of the decision and reviewing all possible avenues of legal recourse against the award.”

