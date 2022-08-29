(Bloomberg) -- German energy giant Uniper SE has requested an additional 4 billion euros ($4 billion) from state-owned lender KfW after fully using its existing credit line.

The company’s liquidity position has deteriorated further because of surging prices and less gas supplies from Russia, Uniper said in a statement on Monday.

“This is intended to secure the company’s short-term liquidity,” Uniper said.

