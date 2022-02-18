(Bloomberg) -- German energy giant Uniper SE said it was forced to shut a U.K. power station due to damage from Storm Eunice.

The Grain facility in Kent was temporarily closed as a precaution due to “some damage” on site, the company said on its website. The station has capacity to produce about 1,378 megawatts of electricity, and produces power from natural gas.

“We can confirm that there are no casualties and there is no risk to the local community,” according to the statement.

More than 250,000 homes in Britain were without power and hundreds of flights were canceled as Eunice blew unleashed chaos across London, southeast England and parts of continental Europe.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.