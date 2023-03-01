(Bloomberg) -- German utility Uniper SE will appoint the head of EON SE’s UK business Michael Lewis as its new chief executive officer, according to a statement.

The Supervisory Board has resolved to appoint him “in a timely manner” as soon as the start date has been determined, the company said Wednesday. Lewis’ contract will run for five years, and he will replace Klaus-Dieter Maubach whose last day in the role was Tuesday.

The German government has replaced Uniper’s top management after it nationalized the company with a €34.5 billion ($36.6 billion) rescue package during the region’s worst energy crisis in decades. Uniper is facing huge losses, totaling €19.1 billion last year, as it struggled to replace Russian gas supplies.

“Uniper faces large challenges, but above all huge opportunities when it comes to shaping the energy transition,” Lewis said in the statement. “We will deliver this with utmost reliability and focus.”

EON’s CEO Leonhard Birnbaum said discussions with Uniper to reach an agreement on a suitable transfer date for Lewis are still ongoing, and that the search for his successor has already begun. Until then, he will continue to manage EON’s UK business.

Uniper said that until Michael Lewis takes office, the responsibilities of the CEO will be assumed by Uniper’s new Chief Financial Officer, Jutta Dönges, and Chief Operating Officer, Holger Kreetz, who both start on Wednesday.

