(Bloomberg) -- Fast Retailing Co.’s steady expansion in overseas markets, now headlined by the face of Roger Federer, is bearing fruit even in the face of risks from an escalating trade spat.

The Uniqlo operator drew on robust overseas sales and a successful early summer fashion line to help boost third-quarter results. Operating profit climbed to 68.4 billion yen ($609 million) in the three months ended May 31, compared with the 59.1 billion-yen average of four analysts’ estimates, according to Bloomberg calculations based on a company statement Thursday.

Billionaire Chairman Tadashi Yanai, who has roped in tennis star Roger Federer as the brand ambassador for Uniqlo, has been investing heavily on expanding overseas -- especially in China and more recently in Europe. While the company stands to benefit from the global push, the clothing brand could face risks from an uncertain global economy as the trade war between the U.S. and China heats up.

