(Bloomberg) -- Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing Co. raised its full-year forecast after reporting a surge in quarterly earnings that was driven by strong demand in overseas markets.

Operating profit for the 12 months through August will be ¥370 billion ($2.7 billion), up from the outlook for ¥360 billion issued in April, the apparel company said in a statement Thursday. That compares with the average analyst estimate of ¥363 billion. It also raised the dividend by ¥30 to ¥280 per share for the year from April, the company said.

The maker of affordable, stylish clothing is diversifying its revenue streams to markets such as North America and Europe, where the outlook is relatively stable, from Japan and China. Fast Retailing is betting on North America and Europe to deliver annual revenue of ¥300 billion and ¥500 billion respectively, with an operating margin of 20%, by 2027.

Sales for the Uniqlo brand overseas climbed 38% in the latest quarter, while domestic sales rose 8.1%. Operating profit for Uniqlo abroad jumped 90% for the third quarter ended May, while Japan fell 5.7%.

The profit margin of Japan’s Uniqlo business fell due to the weaker yen and price cuts on some products to reduce inventory, Chief Financial Officer Takeshi Okazaki said in a briefing. Fast Retailing plans to raise prices of some products for autumn and winter, as raw material costs rise, he added.

The stock has advanced 32% this year, exceeding the performance of the benchmark Topix Index, which has risen 19%.

The company also reported a 35% year-on-year jump in operating income to ¥110 billion in the third quarter, topping analyst estimates for ¥100 billion.

Fast Retailing Chief Executive Officer Tadashi Yanai said it’s entering a new phase for growth as consumers live with Covid and will accelerate the expansion to eventually reach ¥10 trillion in sales to become “a true global player. The company targets ¥5 trillion in sales in about five years, it said in April.

