(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s earnings season will resume with reports from consumer giants Fast Retailing Co. and Seven & i Holdings Co., with the former set to boast robust profit growth.

Sales growth at Fast Retailing’s Uniqlo International should underpin the company’s strong results, with its global expansion plan progressing well thanks to new value offerings in Europe, US and Asian markets outside of Japan and China. Still, its results come on the heels of CLSA and Macquarie downgrading their recommendations on the stock.

Similarly, Seven & i Holdings has been spending to secure customers in overseas markets. Back home, the incremental slowdown in Tokyo’s core inflation in March showed that Japanese retailers have been avoiding price hikes for household durables and processed foods to accommodate domestic consumers, who have become selective from the cost-of-living crunch.

Results of software and IT-services providers will underscore continuous muted IT-spending by companies, despite the optimism surrounding generative artificial intelligence projects. India’s Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. along with peers International Business Machines Corp. and Infosys Ltd. will likely see slower sequential sales growth amid continued pressure on short-term projects due to cost-cutting measures.

Highlights to look out for:

Wednesday: Seven & i (3382 JP) may see yearly operating profit rise almost 4%, according to consensus. Its retail outlook is in focus following reports that supermarket unit Ito-Yokado plans to close four more stores near Tokyo from this summer, while consensus shows the subsidiary’s annual operating income suffering deeper losses. In the longer run, the company is counting on returns from the $25 billion it spent in the past few years to grab market share globally.

Thursday: Fast Retailing’s (9983 JP) second-quarter profit likely grew double digits, consensus shows, partly thanks to strong sales growth at Uniqlo International. Looking ahead, stronger-than-expected domestic demand for spring-summer clothings could also lift sales if temperatures rise above readings compared to the previous March-May period, Bloomberg Intelligence said. International markets for its Uniqlo chain will likely be the key growth driver through fiscal 2026, as it plans to open 80 stores annually in Greater China, they added.

Friday: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS IN) may see slower fiscal fourth-quarter sales growth due to continued pressure on short-term projects despite the AI hype. While there is no expectation of a headcount increase this quarter, investors may be interested in its AI-related acquisitions, BI said.

--With assistance from Kurt Schussler, Justina T. Lee and Harshita Swaminathan.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.