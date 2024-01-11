(Bloomberg) -- Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing Co.’s operating profit for the first fiscal quarter topped analysts’ average projections on robust sales in North America and Europe.

Operating profit for the three months to the end of November totaled ¥147 billion ($1 billion), on sales of ¥811 billion, the apparel retailer said in a statement Thursday. Analysts were predicting profit of ¥136 billion on revenue of ¥798 billion.

Asia’s largest apparel maker is entering a new expansion phase, seeking to eventually more than triple its current sales to reach ¥10 trillion to become “a true global player, founder and Chief Executive Officer Tadashi Yanai said in October. The company, which relies on Japan and China for the majority of its revenue, is shifting its focus to markets such as North America, Europe and other parts of Asia.

Operating profit from overseas Uniqlo operations jumped 36% to ¥77.8 billion for the quarter, making up for 53% of the total, according to documents provided by at post-earnings briefing held in Tokyo.

“Strong sales in North America and Europe was a result of continuous branding and product development reflecting customers need of the market,” Chief Financial Officer Takeshi Okazaki said in the briefing. “We also controlled margins by being agile on decisions such as orders, expenses based on sales trend, when demand for winter goods were sluggish due to the warm winter weather.”

The apparel maker kept its full-year profit outlook unchanged. It forecasts operating profit through August 2024 to reach ¥450 billion and sales of ¥3.05 trillion.

(Adds international sales and CFO comments.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.