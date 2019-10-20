(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s largest clothing maker Fast Retailing Co. suspended a TV commercial in South Korea which angered consumers, the Kookmin Ilbo newspaper reported.

An ad in English promoting Uniqlo’s fall/winter collection had Korean subtitles that some believed made reference to a period of war-time sex slaves. The commercial was withdrawn from Uniqlo’s Youtube account and TV networks, the paper said, citing a company official.

It was the management’s decision to suspend the “controversial” commercial from Saturday, the paper quoted the unidentified official as saying. On Friday, Uniqlo denied any intention for the ad to be disparaging.

Uniqlo has been a key target of a Boycott Japan movement by South Korean consumers amid an ongoing trade dispute. The company had more than 180 stores in South Korea as of August 2018. It’s run by FRL Korea Co., a joint venture between Fast Retailing and Korea’s Lotte Shopping Co.

To contact the reporter on this story: Kanga Kong in Seoul at kkong50@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Shamim Adam at sadam2@bloomberg.net, Jasmine Ng

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.