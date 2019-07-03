(Bloomberg) -- Unite Group Plc agreed to buy Liberty Living Group Plc, a provider of student accommodation in the U.K., for 1.4 billion pounds ($1.8 billion) in cash and shares.

The portfolio consists of 24,021 beds, and was valued at 2.2 billion pounds as of May 31, according to a Unite company statement on Wednesday. Unite is buying the assets from the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which will receive a 20% stake in Unite.

Global investors are pouring capital into niche European real estate markets, including student, senior and rental housing, lured by bigger returns than traditional sectors such as offices and warehouses where prices are near record highs. Alternative real estate assets also appeal to pension and sovereign wealth funds seeking properties that are less impacted by the ups and downs of a traditional economic cycle.

