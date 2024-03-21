(Bloomberg) -- United Airlines Holdings Inc. became the first major US airline to allow passengers to pool and share loyalty program miles.

Starting Thursday, United will allow groups of as many as five MileagePlus members to share and redeem miles from a joint account. There are no limits on contributions, and they won’t affect a member’s status level in United’s loyalty program.

Loyalty programs have attracted more members and awards have grown since the start of the pandemic with consumers increasingly flocking to airline-linked credit cards. The programs have expanded further as domestic travel has largely passed 2019 levels.

Mileage pooling is already offered by some smaller and international carriers, including JetBlue Airways Corp., Air Canada and Frontier Group Holdings Inc.

