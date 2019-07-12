(Bloomberg) -- United Airlines Holdings Inc. is removing the Boeing Co. 737 Max from its schedule through Nov. 2, with flight cancellations growing each month the troubled jet remains out of service.

United, the world’s second-largest carrier, currently has 14 of the 737 Max in its fleet and had planned to expand to 30 by year’s end. That means daily cancellations will more than double from 40 to 45 in July to about 95 in November, the Chicago-based airline said Friday.

Overall, United said it expects nearly 8,200 Max-related flight cancellations from July through early November.

American Airlines Group Inc. operates 24 Max jets and had planned for 40 by year-end. Southwest Airlines Co., the largest Max operator, has 34 of the planes, which they had planned to expand to 44.

Regulators grounded the jet in March after two crashes killed 346 people.

To contact the reporter on this story: Justin Bachman in Dallas at jbachman2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Brendan Case at bcase4@bloomberg.net, Susan Warren, Richard Clough

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.