(Bloomberg) -- United Airlines Holdings Inc. cut growth plans for next year in an effort to curtail widespread flight disruptions, a stumble for the carrier even as it continues to expect profits amid robust travel demand.

Flying capacity this year will be 13% below pre-pandemic levels, the Chicago-based carrier said in a filing Wednesday that detailed quarterly results. Capacity in 2023 will be no more than 8% higher than 2019, far short of the 20% jump United had previously planned. The reductions won’t change the airline’s expectations for continued profit as it sees solid pricing and even stronger demand extending into this quarter.

Flight disruptions have roiled the US industry this year as consumers starved for travel during the pandemic have forked over higher fares and crammed onto aircraft. The delays and cancellations, fueled in part by labor shortages and air traffic control issues, have boosted costs as carriers seek to recover from two years of losses. Now concerns are rising that inflation could quash demand.

“Industrywide operational challenges that limit the system’s capacity, record fuel prices and the increasing possibility of a global recession are each real challenges,” Chief Executive Officer Scott Kirby said in a statement. “These fundamental challenges have already led to higher costs, higher fuel prices, but also higher revenue.”

The carrier reiterated that it expects to be profitable for the full year.

United’s shares fell 6.7% after regular trading in New York. The stock declined 4.8% this year through Wednesday’s close.

United’s adjusted profit was $1.43 a share, ending a string of nine consecutive quarterly losses but still falling short of the $1.88 average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg. The difference largely was caused by jet fuel prices that surged after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February. Record revenue of $12.1 billion narrowly topped expectations.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.