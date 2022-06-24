(Bloomberg) -- United Airlines Holdings Inc. pilots tentatively agreed to a new contract that gives them 14.5% raises, increased overtime pay and other benefits, setting the standard as other major carriers negotiate deals with their aviators at a time of rebounding travel demand.

The higher pay will come in three increases over an 18-month span, the Air Line Pilots Association’s said Friday. The deal also includes eight weeks of paid maternity leave. The agreement will be sent to the union’s 14,000 members for ratification after its leaders voted to approve the terms.

The announcement comes as United and other carriers work to rebound from the steep downturn two years ago during the pandemic. Among the challenges is a shortage of workers, partly because of a backlog as companies retrain pilots who were on furlough.

