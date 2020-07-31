(Bloomberg) -- United Airlines Holdings Inc. will boost flights modestly in September as it resumes service on more than 25 international routes and begins skewing its network toward leisure traffic.

The September schedule will amount to 37% of last year’s level, a slightly higher portion than the plan for August, United said Friday. Destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean are among those that will be added back as business traffic lags because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Domestically, United will fly 40% of its September 2019 schedule, adding 40 daily flights. The company will bolster its service to Hawaii, which has extended 14-day quarantine rules to all visitors through Sept. 1. United plans to resume flights from the U.S. mainland to Hilo and Kauai.

“We continue to be realistic in our approach to building back our international and domestic schedules by closely monitoring customer demand and flying where people want to go,” Patrick Quayle, United’s vice president of international network and alliances, said in a statement.

The Chicago-based airline also extended a waiver on change fees and award travel redeposit fees for reservations through Aug. 31.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.