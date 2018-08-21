(Bloomberg) -- United Continental Holdings Inc. is seeing improved average airfares as U.S. rivals offer fewer bargain-basement ticket prices.

“It’s not really that fares have gone up much, it’s that the $25, $30 fares that were prevalent a year ago are much more narrow today,’’ United President Scott Kirby said in an interview Tuesday.

The improvement is helping United weather higher fuel costs, Kirby said. The No. 3 U.S. carrier is also benefiting from robust business demand and consumers feeling “pretty flush,’’ he said at the Boyd Group’s International Aviation Forecast Summit in Denver.

“Both the pricing and the demand environment have just gotten stronger as we’ve gone through the quarter,’’ Kirby said. “As fuel prices have gone up, the pricing environment has changed.”

Kirby is also addressing the conference Tuesday.

United advanced less than 1 percent to $85.91 at 1:24 p.m. in New York. The shares rose 26 percent this year through Monday, the most on a Standard & Poor’s index of the five biggest U.S. airlines.

To contact the reporter on this story: Justin Bachman in Dallas at jbachman2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Brendan Case at bcase4@bloomberg.net, Susan Warren

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.