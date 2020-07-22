United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s top executive predicted that sales will fail to surpass half of last year’s levels until there’s a vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

“Our guess is that revenue will get to about 50 per cent of what it was in 2019 in a pre-vaccine world,” Chief Executive Officer Scott Kirby said Wednesday in a CNBC interview. “Once we get past a vaccine and it is widely distributed, we will quickly recover towards 100 per cent but our guess is we are going to plateau at 50 per cent until we get to a vaccine.”

Kirby’s outlook points to the limits of any short-term rebound for airlines as the industry grapples with an unprecedented travel collapse because of the coronavirus pandemic. Underscoring the depth of the crisis, United late Tuesday reported an adjusted loss of US$2.6 billion for the three months ending June 30, which the carrier described as “the most difficult financial quarter in its 94-year history.”

United will cut its average daily cash burn to US$25 million in the third quarter from US$40 million in the second, as the company braces for a choppy recovery. More than 6,000 employees have accepted an offer to leave as part of an effort to cut costs, United said in an earnings statement. Earlier this month, the company warned 36,000 workers that their jobs will be at risk when federal payroll aid expires at the end of September.

Conference Call

United fell 2.8 per cent to US$32.15 at 10:08 a.m. in New York while other airlines were little changed. The shares tumbled 62 per cent this year through Tuesday, the biggest drop on a Standard & Poor’s index of major U.S. airlines.

United will hold a conference call with investors and analysts at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Demand for flights collapsed in March and April because of COVID-19, and the U.S. government stepped in with US$25 billion in assistance for the nation’s airlines.

United is bolstering its cash position and said it would have more than US$18 billion of liquidity by the end of the third quarter. The Chicago-based company has raised US$16.1 billion since the start of the pandemic, and could borrow another US$4.5 billion from the federal government later this year if it requires additional funds.

Delta Air Lines Inc. last week reported a record loss in the second quarter. American Airlines Group Inc. and Southwest Airlines Co. report earnings Thursday.

United remains cautious about adding additional flights, with overall third-quarter seating capacity to be only about 35 per cent of what the airline flew in the same period last year. The figure also reflects deep declines for international travel, where United has historically done more flying than its U.S. rivals.

The company said it would continue to review and cancel flights on a rolling 60-day basis “until it sees signs of a recovery in demand.”

United swung to an adjusted loss of US$9.31 a share, worse than the shortfall of US$9.18 expected by Wall Street, according to the average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Total operating revenue fell 87 per cent to US$1.48 billion. Analysts had predicted US$1.27 billion.