(Bloomberg) -- United Airlines Holdings Inc. is delaying two new routes due to growth restrictions imposed while US aviation authorities carry out a safety review of the carrier.

A route between Newark, New Jersey, and Faro, Portugal, that was set to begin May 24 will be put off until summer 2025, United said Monday via email. A separate route between Tokyo and Cebu, Philippines, has been moved from July 31 to Oct. 27.

The changes show how the airline’s expansion is slowing amid the Federal Aviation Administration’s review, which was prompted by a series of headline-grabbing incidents in recent weeks, including an aircraft running off a Houston runway and a wheel falling off another plane just after takeoff. The domestic industry has been under heightened scrutiny since a fuselage panel broke loose during an Alaska Airlines flight Jan. 5.

Bloomberg reported last month that regulators were weighing a clampdown on United’s ability to grow, including restricting new routes and barring it from flying paying customers on newly delivered aircraft. The FAA subsequently said it would increase oversight, delaying some United activities. The carrier is conducting its own internal review.

Read more: United Faces Threat of Curbs on New Routes with FAA Clampdown

A United spokesperson confirmed that the schedule changes are related to the FAA review, which affected some certification activities. Customers impacted by the delays can seek full refunds or be rebooked on a partner airline without a fee, the carrier said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.