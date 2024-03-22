(Bloomberg) -- United Airlines Holdings Inc. is facing heightened scrutiny by US aviation regulators after a recent series of safety incidents.

The Federal Aviation Administration will increase its presence at United operations over the next several weeks to review processes, manuals and facilities, Sasha Johnson, the carrier’s vice president of corporate safety, said in a memo to staff that was seen by Bloomberg.

“They agree that we need to take an even closer look at multiple areas of our operation to ensure we are doing all we can to promote and drive safety compliance,” Johnson wrote in the memo.

United earlier this month suffered multiple headline-grabbing incidents in the span of just a few days. A plane in Houston ran off the taxiway into a grassy area. Another aircraft lost a tire shortly after departing from San Francisco. And a Houston-to-Florida flight had to make an emergency landing after one of its engines began spewing flames.

United Chief Executive Officer Scott Kirby this week promised customers that the carrier would review the incidents and its employee training.

In a statement, the FAA said it routinely monitors all aspects of an airline’s operations. FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker told NBC News this week that he had spoken to Kirby about the incidents and that the agency would examine whether they were a pattern.

“He’s concerned. I’m concerned. No one likes to see this spike of incidents,” Whitaker told NBC. “So we’re both doing our jobs to look at where those risks might be.”

The Wall Street Journal reported the United Airlines memo earlier on Friday.

