(Bloomberg) -- A United Airlines flight skidded off the runway at Newark Airport and will be towed off the airfield after passengers leave the aircraft, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a tweet on Saturday. No injures were reported.

The flight landed at 1 p.m. and skidded off the left side of the pavement, FAA said. The plane’s left main landing gear is stuck in a grassy field.

Separately, United Airlines confirmed the FAA has initiated a mandatory groundstop due to a disabled aircraft on the runway.

