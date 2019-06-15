3h ago
United Airlines Flight Skids Off Runway at Newark Airport
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A United Airlines flight skidded off the runway at Newark Airport and will be towed off the airfield after passengers leave the aircraft, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a tweet on Saturday. No injures were reported.
The flight landed at 1 p.m. and skidded off the left side of the pavement, FAA said. The plane’s left main landing gear is stuck in a grassy field.
Separately, United Airlines confirmed the FAA has initiated a mandatory groundstop due to a disabled aircraft on the runway.
To contact the reporter on this story: Hari Govind in San Francisco at hgovind@bloomberg.net
To contact the editor responsible for this story: Chakradhar Adusumilli at cadusumilli@bloomberg.net
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.