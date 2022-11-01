(Bloomberg) -- United Airlines Holdings Inc. pilots rejected a new labor agreement with the carrier, saying it falls short of the “industry-leading contract United pilots have earned and deserve.”

About 94% of the 9,980 aviators casting ballots voted against the proposal, the Air Line Pilots Association said in a statement Tuesday. A vote on an earlier version was halted in July amid pilot objections to some terms. United and the union later reopened negotiations to reach the tentative agreement that was rejected Tuesday.

