(Bloomberg) -- United Airlines Holdings Inc. is boosting capacity for transatlantic flights by 25% over 2019 levels to meet an expected increase in demand this summer.

  • Carrier will add five new transatlantic destinations on April 29 -- including Bergen, Norway and Nice, France -- “in anticipation of a strong recovery in European summer travel,” United says Tuesday in a statement
  • Flights will also resume to 18 European cities in what United says is the largest transatlantic expansion in its history
  • Carrier will offer 22 daily flights to London starting in May, according to Patrick Quayle, senior vp, international network and alliances
  • Some European cities originally planned for this summer will wait until 2023 because of a pilot shortage and the inability to fly Boeing 777s pending U.S. approval of engine repairs
  • Business travel is “definitely coming back” across the Atlantic, Quayle says
    • Latin America returned to 2019 flying capacity last year
    • Pacific slowest to recover but demand is rising as travel restrictions ease
  • NOTE: Oct. 14,  United Air Bets Big on European Vacations With More Flights
  • NOTE: March 9, Fixes Ordered for Jet Engines Linked to 2021 Denver Incident

 

 

