Apr 26, 2022
United Airlines Ramps Up Transatlantic Flights in Bet Demand Rises
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- United Airlines Holdings Inc. is boosting capacity for transatlantic flights by 25% over 2019 levels to meet an expected increase in demand this summer.
- Carrier will add five new transatlantic destinations on April 29 -- including Bergen, Norway and Nice, France -- “in anticipation of a strong recovery in European summer travel,” United says Tuesday in a statement
- Flights will also resume to 18 European cities in what United says is the largest transatlantic expansion in its history
- Carrier will offer 22 daily flights to London starting in May, according to Patrick Quayle, senior vp, international network and alliances
- Some European cities originally planned for this summer will wait until 2023 because of a pilot shortage and the inability to fly Boeing 777s pending U.S. approval of engine repairs
- Business travel is “definitely coming back” across the Atlantic, Quayle says
- Latin America returned to 2019 flying capacity last year
- Pacific slowest to recover but demand is rising as travel restrictions ease
