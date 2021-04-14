(Bloomberg) -- United Airlines Holdings Inc. has shifted $1.5 billion of its latest debt deal from the bonds into the loan portion, according to people familiar with the matter.

The size of the bonds shrunk to $4 billion total, split evenly between five- and eight-year maturities. The term loan due 2028 has now grown to $5 billion, up from $3.5 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing a private transaction.

United follows in the footsteps of recent deals by Michaels Cos. and Triton Water Holdings Inc. that favored loans over bonds. Leveraged loans allow companies to prepay debt with little-to-no penalty, while bonds typically require a fee to repay investors before the maturity. United’s loan is structured so that it can’t repay the debt for one year, whereas the bonds can’t be repaid for the entire length of the maturity without a steep penalty.

Leveraged loan funds have also taken in cash for 13 consecutive weeks, the longest streak since 2018. Loan prices have been rising, hovering near the highest level in more than two years, as investors turn to floating rate products for higher returns amid rising Treasury yields.

United was able to score cheaper borrowing costs on the bonds after drawing about $25 billion in orders as of Tuesday. The five-year portion is now being marketed at a yield of 4.375%, down from the low-to-mid 5% range initially. The eight-year tranche now sits at 4.625%, lower than the original mid-to-high 5% discussions. The company also tightened pricing on the loan again Wednesday to 375 basis points over the London interbank offered rate, and set a smaller discounted price of 99.5 cents.

The total $9 billion transaction will bolster liquidity and refinance outstanding obligations, including a loan the airline took from the U.S. government to help it through the pandemic. The amount of debt being refinanced comes to just under $3 billion, meaning the bulk of the new funds will be added to United’s balance sheet for general corporate purposes.

The bond is expected to price Wednesday and loan commitments were accelerated to Tuesday.

