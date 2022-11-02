(Bloomberg) -- United Airlines Holdings Inc. will start a training program next week designed to diversify its workforce and head off future staff shortages.

The Calibrate program, which begins Nov. 7 in Houston, will start with a class of 16 people, preparing them for roles in mechanics, facility and ground equipment repair. United then plans to expand that work across its airport hubs and train 1,000 workers by 2026.

The airline industry was hit hard by a pilot shortage this year, and there are also forecasts of a coming shortfall of maintenance workers. United has 9,000 technicians across three different groups and estimates it will need to hire more than 7,000 additional workers as it adds aircraft and current employees retire.

Employment of aircraft mechanics and technicians is expected to grow an average 6%, or 13,100 jobs, each year through 2031, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“We want to make sure we are protecting our future,” Kate Gebo, executive vice president of human resources and labor relations at United, said on a call with reporters. “Two and three and four years out, we want to make sure that pipeline is strong.”

The program can also help United add more women and people of color to its employment base. The airline said it wants half of Calibrate recruits to fall in that category. Of the first 16 participants, 13 are not White and one is a woman.

That’s a slightly better rate of representation for female workers than in the industry. About 2.6% of certified aircraft mechanics are women, according to the 2021 US Civil Airmen Statistics report published annually by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Calibrate program, which lasts 36 months, will recruit applicants as young as recent high school graduates. They’ll earn pay and company benefits as soon as they enter the program and go through classroom and on-the-job training alongside the carrier’s experienced mechanics and other employees.

