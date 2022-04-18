(Bloomberg) -- Two major U.S. airlines, United Airlines Holdings Inc. and Alaska Air Group Inc., said Monday they’ll no longer require travelers or employees to wear face coverings on domestic and some international flights.

The decisions came hours after a U.S. judge overturned a federal mandate for passengers to cover their faces on board airplanes and trains. United said its employees may continue to wear masks “if they choose to do so.”

The airlines said they also will not require the use of masks at boarding gates or elsewhere in airports.

Earlier this month U.S. airlines had asked the Biden administration to end its masking requirement for public transport. But last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended the ban until May 3.

