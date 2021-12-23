(Bloomberg) -- United Airlines Holdings Inc. said it’s canceling more than 100 Friday flights, the day before Christmas, because of personnel shortages linked to the spike in omicron Covid-19 cases.

The jump in cases is affecting the availability of flight crews and ground personnel on the day before Christmas, the carrier said Thursday in an email.

The holidays are among the heaviest times for travel. The Transportation Security Administration was estimating Dec. 22 and 23 would be the busiest pre-Christmas travel dates nationally and locally, with Jan. 2 and 3 as the most-crowded for post-holiday travel.

“We’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport,” United said. “We’re sorry for the disruption and are working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way for the holidays.”

