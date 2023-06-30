(Bloomberg) -- United Airlines Holdings Inc. canceled 751 flights on Wednesday, more than any other airline, and its hub airport in Denver was among the hardest hit.

So when it emerged that United’s Chief Executive Officer Scott Kirby was able to bypass the congestion by taking a private jet to Denver from Teterboro Airport that day, the executive issued a swift apology.

“Taking a private jet was the wrong decision because it was insensitive to our customers who were waiting to get home,” Kirby said in an emailed statement late Friday. “I sincerely apologize to our customers and our team members who have been working around-the-clock for several days — often through severe weather — to take care of our customers.”

Unfavorable weather caused more delays than usual at US airports in the past week, and possible storms are forecast for the midsection of the country ahead of the July 4 holiday. United had canceled 8% of its flights as of Friday evening and delayed 41%, according to data from FlightAware.com.

“We are ready for the busy holiday travel weekend,” United said in an earlier statement Friday. “Our reliability continues to improve, with far fewer cancellations today compared to previous days.”

--With assistance from Mary Schlangenstein.

(Updates with latest figures on cancelled and delayed flights. An earlier version corrected the name of the executive in the second graph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.