(Bloomberg) -- The fan blade that broke on a United Airlines plane over suburban Denver last month failed well before it was required to receive its next routine inspection, investigators said Friday.

The blade that fractured, triggering the Feb. 20 failure, had 2,979 cycles -- which each represent a flight or any time the engine was started -- since its last inspection in 2016, the National Transportation Safety Board said in an investigative update.

The Federal Aviation Administration after a similar failure in 2018 had ordered that blades on the engine be inspected after every 6,500 flights.

The area at the front of the Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engine on the Boeing Co. 777-200, known as the inlet and cowling, fractured into pieces after the fan blade broke shortly after takeoff on the Hawaii-bound flight. Metal shards rained down on neighborhoods and caused minor damage to the plane.

The plane returned to Denver International Airport for a safe landing and no injuries were reported.

