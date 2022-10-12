(Bloomberg) -- BC Partners-backed telecom provider United Group BV has appointed Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to sell some of its mobile tower assets in a bid to shore up liquidity and repay its near-term bond maturities, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The announcement comes as bonds of United Group fell to deeply distressed levels in recent weeks amid soaring inflation and a rising interest-rate environment. Riskier issuers have struggled to refinance debt this year as investor appetite slumped against the volatile backdrop following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

“We intend to monetize a portion of our mobile tower infrastructure,” United Group said in the statement. “If we are successful in our monetization, we intend to apply the net cash proceeds from any monetization toward the repayment of our 2024 and 2025 maturities, including our holdco notes.”

United Group’s 525 million euro ($510 million) bond due July 2024 rose 2.4 cents on the euro after the announcement to 93.7, according to Bloomberg-compiled prices. Its 336 million euro PIK toggle notes rose more than 8 cents to 70.4, the most on record.

“We have taken a more positive approach on United Group since it acquired Wind Hellas in Greece,” said Francois Baudet, a senior credit analyst at Spread Research. “Prices are increasing in the group’s geographies, notably in Bulgaria and Slovenia, while the operating leverage should also help to mitigate inflationary pressures.”

The company said it has addressed supply-chain disruptions sparked by the war in Ukraine, and that its business performance remains strong despite the macro-economic headwinds, with underlying organic growth continuing in the mid-single-digit area.

It will publish its operational and financial results during its bondholder call in late November.

