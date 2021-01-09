(Bloomberg) -- United Microelectronics Corp. suffered power-supply disruptions at two plants in Hsinchu that temporarily affected production, according to the Taiwan-based chipmaker’s chief financial officer.

“The company will discuss with customers and try its best to make up for lost production,” Liu Chi-tung said Saturday by phone. “No major financial impact is expected.”

United Microelectronics is a contract chipmaker whose products serve a wide range of industries, including the automotive market. The power disruption in Hsinchu followed announcements by several global automakers that they are cutting production because of a semiconductor shortage.

Chip Shortage Forces Global Automakers to Cut Production

The overall impact of Saturday’s incident was “quite minor,” Liu said, declining to say how badly automotive-industry chip production was affected. Power was being gradually restored, he said.

