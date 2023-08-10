(Bloomberg) -- A United Airlines Holdings Inc. flight suddenly dipped toward the ocean shortly after taking off from a Hawaii airport last December after pilots miscommunicated about a key setting for lift during its initial climb.

The jet’s captain had called for one setting on the plane’s flaps — panels that increase lift during takeoff and landing — but a copilot positioned them differently, creating a brief period of confusion that led to the abnormal descent, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a report released Thursday.

The Boeing Co. 777-200ER dropped from about 2,100 feet (640 meters) in altitude down to 748 feet before the jet recovered and began climbing again. During the descent, an audible cockpit alarm warning the crew to “pull up” was issued, the NTSB said. The jet continued its flight to San Francisco from Maui after the Dec. 18 incident and no one was injured.

“We’re drawing on the lessons learned from this flight to inform the training of all United pilots,” the Chicago-based airline said in a statement after the NTSB report.

The pilots involved in the incident received additional training and continue flying for United. The airline also cautioned its other pilots about the risks after the event, the NTSB said.

