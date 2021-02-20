(Bloomberg) -- A Boeing 777-200 operated by United Airlines made an emergency landing at Denver International Airport on Saturday after an engine failure shortly after takeoff dropped large pieces of debris on a city suburb.

The plane returned safely to Denver International after its right engine failed, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. United Flight 328 was headed from Denver to Honolulu when the incident occurred around 1:30 p.m., FAA spokesman Allen Kenitzer said by email. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Images broadcast on CNN and other networks showed large pieces of debris scattered throughout people’s front yard and elsewhere in the Denver suburb of Broomfield.

“I’m honestly shocked looking at this debris field,” Rachel Welte, spokeswoman for Broomfield Police Department, said during a press conference broadcast by CNN.

The department, which tweeted pictures of plane parts in front of people’s homes and at a park, had received no reports of injuries, she said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.