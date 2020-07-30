(Bloomberg) -- United Airlines Holdings Inc. warned that it’s considering furloughs for as many as one-third of its nearly 12,000 pilots saying the resurgence in U.S. coronavirus cases has weakened

“In recent weeks, bookings have stalled and we continue to see an impact of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases on our business,” Bryan Quigley, senior vice president of flight operations, wrote Thursday in a memo to United pilots.

United had planned to furlough 2,250 pilots this year -- a number that was expected to be reduced by voluntary leave programs and an early-separation package offered to the carrier’s most senior pilots. Instead, the number could almost double.

“Because Covid-19 cases continue, and demand improvement remains very slow, we may need to furlough more pilots in 2020, and in 2021, than originally planned,” Quigley wrote. The Chicago-based airline has 11,675 active pilots.

