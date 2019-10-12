United Steelworkers Says 2,000 Workers to Strike Against Asarco

(Bloomberg) -- The United Steelworkers said about 2,000 hourly workers at five Asarco LLC locations in Arizona and Texas have voted to strike against the Grupo Mexico subsidiary’s labor practices, according to a statement from the union.

United Steelworkers said Asarco’s four-year contract proposal included no wage increase for nearly two-thirds of workers, a freeze to the existing pension plan, and more than doubled the out-of pocket contributions individual workers pay for health care.

The union said it is willing to resume bargaining, and said it provided 48 hours notice to terminate the extension agreement.

