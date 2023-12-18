(Bloomberg) -- The United Steelworkers is urging US regulators to scrutinize Nippon Steel Corp.’s $14.1 billion takeover of United States Steel Corp. as it rebukes the iconic American company for agreeing to sell to the Japanese producer.

The influential union representing a large contingent of US Steel employees is pressing for regulators to review the deal to decide if it benefits workers and serves US national security interests, according to a statement by USW President David McCall. US politicians also started weighing in later Monday on the deal, citing concerns about what the deal means for union workers.

Nippon Steel Executive Vice President Takahiro Mori said in an interview he’s confident the deal will clear regulators, pointing to Japan’s strong relationship with the US. The USW has said repeatedly for months that it would only support a bid by US steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., which made a $7.25 billion offer in August to buy its Pittsburgh-based competitor.

“This is not how this is going to work,” McCall said in an interview. “We don’t know Nippon.”

The union has a transferable right — which it has said it would pass on to Cliffs — to counterbid after an offer for US Steel as part of its collective bargaining agreement. Yet, a statement from Cliffs signaled that it is moving on. The union doesn’t have the right to simply block any offer US Steel has accepted.

At least three US senators said they oppose the takeover of a longstanding American steelmaker by a foreign firm. Monday’s criticisms by Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey and Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown are notable given that both Democrats are in key battleground states, where the politicians are seeking to bolster support from blue collar American workers ahead of next year’s election.

“A foreign company should not be able to swoop in, ignore the voices of union workers, and buy a major American steel manufacturer behind closed doors,” Brown said in his statement.

Democrat Senator John Fetterman from Pennsylvania, a state US Steel has called home for more than 120 years, vowed to block the deal in a post on social media platform X.

