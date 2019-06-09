United Technologies Corp. agreed to buy Raytheon Co. in an all stock deal, forming an aerospace and defense giant with US$74 billion in sales through one of the industry’s biggest deals ever.

The new entity will be called Raytheon Technologies Corp., the companies said in a statement Sunday. The combination, which they are billing as a merger of equals, will take place in the first half of 2020 after United Technologies’ planned spinoff of its Otis elevator and Carrier air-conditioner businesses.

“The combination of United Technologies and Raytheon will define the future of aerospace and defense,” United Technologies Chief Executive Officer Greg Hayes said in the statement. He will hold that same role in the combined organization, while Raytheon CEO Thomas Kennedy will become chairman, the companies said.

Under terms, Raytheon shareowners will receive 2.3348 shares in the combined company for each Raytheon share they hold. When the dust settles, United Technologies shareowners will own approximately 57% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis and Raytheon shareowners will own approximately 43%. Raytheon will hold seven of the 15 board positions.

The blockbuster deal caps a dramatic revamp of United Technologies under Hayes, who took the reins at the industrial conglomerate in 2014 with a vow to pursue big transactions. Along with last year’s $23 billion acquisition of aircraft-parts supplier Rockwell Collins, the Raytheon deal remakes United Technologies as an aerospace behemoth with products including jet engines, missiles, cockpit electronics and radars.

Both companies advanced more than 20% this year through June 7, in line with a Standard & Poor’s index of aerospace and defense manufacturers.

‘Immense Pressure’

Greater heft would enhance the ability of United Technologies to withstand cost pressures from customers such as Boeing Co. and Airbus SE, said Douglas Rothacker, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. Another crucial customer is the U.S. Department of Defense.

“Aerospace suppliers have been, and will continue to be, under immense pressure from Boeing and Airbus to cut costs,” Rothacker said. “We’ve seen consolidation in the sector as a way to counter these pricing and competitive pressures, and also diversify to add revenue streams.”

Another wildcard in winning approval for the deal: the U.S. Department of Defense. Hayes spurned a merger offer from Honeywell International Inc. in 2016, saying the deal undervalued his company and would face customer opposition. At the time, Wall Street analysts anticipated resistance from the Pentagon, as well as planemakers.

