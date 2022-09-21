(Bloomberg) -- The judge who approved UnitedHealth Group Inc.’s $7.8 billion acquisition of Change Healthcare Inc. rejected arguments by the US Justice Department that giving the insurance company access to more data could hurt competition.

The Biden administration sought to block the merger, in part over concern about putting Change’s data on rival insurance companies in UnitedHealth’s hands.

US District Judge Carl Nichols sided with UnitedHealth, which argued that it has policies in place to protect so-called competitively sensitive information, and that exploiting data on other insurers would put its business at risk.

Nichols, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, issued a one-page written order Monday that cleared the merger and on Wednesday released his 58-page legal analysis, which was partially redacted to protect sensitive information.

“The evidence at trial established, and the court finds, that United will have strong legal, reputational, and financial incentives to protect rival payers’ CSI after the proposed merger,” Nichols wrote.

UnitedHealth Group, which has sought to diversify its business beyond insurance, plans to merge Change -- which operates a network used by doctors, hospitals, dentists and pharmacies to exchange health insurance claims for reimbursement -- with its Optum Insight data and consulting business.

Jonathan Kanter, the assistant attorney general in the Justice Department’s antitrust division, said Monday that the agency “is reviewing the opinion closely to evaluate next steps.”

The decision is a blow to President Joe Biden’s antitrust agenda. The case was the first major challenge to a health-care deal to go to trial during the Biden administration.

The case is US v UnitedHealth Group, 22-cv-481, US District Court, District of Columbia.

