(Bloomberg) -- UnitedHealth Group Inc. and Mount Sinai Health System agreed to a new multiyear contract that will prevent thousands of New Yorkers from losing access to their in-network doctors.

The agreement reached Tuesday immediately restores access to the health system’s hospitals for people with employer-sponsored and individual plans, including the Oxford Health Plan, according to a statement on the UnitedHealth website.

Several of Mount Sinai’s hospitals left UnitedHealth’s insurance networks earlier this year over a dispute about how much they should be paid for their services. Mount Sinai’s physicians were slated to be out of network starting March 22.

Another health-care system, New York-Presbyterian, and insurer Aetna Inc. also resolved a dispute over compensation for hospitals and medical practices. The agreement will keep the system’s physicians and hospitals in Aetna’s network, according to an emailed statement Wednesday from New York-Presbyterian. The rift also involved Medicare Advantage plans, private versions of the government’s Medicare program for the elderly and disabled, and had threatened to disrupt patient care if an agreement wasn’t reached by the end of the month.

