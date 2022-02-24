(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Justice Department plans to sue to block UnitedHealth Group Inc.’s proposed $7.8 billion purchase of Change Healthcare Inc., according to a person familiar with the matter, a blow to the health-care giant’s growth ambitions.

Antitrust officials are preparing to file the case as soon as Thursday, said the person, arguing the tie-up would threaten competition.

The case would be the latest move by antitrust enforcers to challenge corporate dealmaking, underscoring the Biden administration’s goal to toughen merger enforcement and combat consolidation across the economy. It’s also the first significant federal challenge to UnitedHealth’s deal-fueled growth.

The merger would bring together UnitedHealth, the largest U.S. health conglomerate, which has insurance and health-services arms, with a major supplier of health-care payments and technology.

The companies announced the deal early in 2021, saying the tie-up would simplify clinical, administrative and payment processes. At the time they said the transaction would close by the end of 2021. UnitedHealth agreed to pay $25.75 per share in cash.

The hospital industry objected to the acquisition and in a letter last March urged regulators to investigate the proposed tie-up. The American Hospital Association said the deal would reduce competition and lead to higher prices. Both companies operate certain back-end services that medical providers must procure, including clearinghouse systems that route medical claims to insurance companies.

The hospital group also said the transaction would create “a massive consolidation of competitively sensitive health-care data” and move those records from an independent company to an entity that also operates a health insurance business.

UnitedHealth didn’t immediately comment about the lawsuit, which was earlier reported by the New York Times. The company defended the combination at the time of the agreement, saying the companies have “distinct and complementary capabilities.”

After the hospital group’s letter, the Justice Department asked both companies for more information on the transaction and extended its time to review the deal.

Change Healthcare said in a securities filing that on Feb. 17 the companies notified the Justice Department that they intended to close the deal. Based on an agreement with the department, the notification gave the government 10 days to sue to block the deal.

The lawsuit follows a push by President Joe Biden to toughen antitrust enforcement and boost competition across industries. In an executive order signed last year calling for government agencies to use regulations to promote competitive markets, Biden called out health care as deserving particular attention, saying Americans pay too much for prescription drugs and medical services.

In the first year of the Biden administration, the Justice Department has sued to block a number of high-profile deals, including Penguin Random House’s deal to buy Simon & Schuster, an alliance between American Airlines Group Inc. and JetBlue Airways Corp., and Aon Plc’s proposed acquisition of Willis Towers Watson Plc, a deal the companies later abandoned.

At the Federal Trade Commission, which shares antitrust duties, Chair Lina Khan challenged Lockheed Martin Corp.’s deal for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. and Nvidia Corp.’s agreement to buy Arm Ltd. from SoftBank Group Corp. Both deals collapsed after the FTC sued.

Early Questions

UnitedHealth, based in Minnetonka, Minnesota, plans to combine Change Healthcare with its Optum Insight division, which sells data, consulting, technology and other services to health-care clients including hospitals.

Change Healthcare leaders had questions about whether the combination would clear antitrust hurdles early on, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company disclosed in a securities filing last year.

During negotiations, the companies’ legal advisers discussed how far UnitedHealth would be willing to go to gain regulatory approval of the transaction, and drafted an “antitrust efforts proposal,” according to the filing.

Change Healthcare’s board at one point said it wouldn’t continue to explore the deal “unless UnitedHealth Group further strengthened its commitment to obtaining antitrust approval,” the filing showed. The deal proposal was later updated “in a manner that the Board viewed as more favorable to Change.”

The agreement says the companies may sell assets if required for approval, though divestitures accounting for more than $650 million in annual revenue would be a “burdensome condition” UnitedHealth wouldn’t be bound by.

Change has considered asset sales including a possible divestiture of a payment integrity business called ClaimsXten to help satisfy regulators, Bloomberg News reported in January.

Late last year, UnitedHealth extended the deadline to complete the deal to April 5.

