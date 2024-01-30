(Bloomberg) -- Universal Epic Universe, the theme park Comcast Corp. is building in Orlando, Florida, will feature new editions of the company’s popular Harry Potter and Super Nintendo themed areas.

Universal unveiled details about the attractions on Tuesday. The centerpiece will be a landscaped area called Celestial Park with gardens and water features, as well as buildings inspired by astronomy and mythology.

That area will be a gateway to four themed areas: Harry Potter, Super Nintendo, How to Train Your Dragon and one called Dark Universe that will feature some of the company’s scarier characters, such as the experiments of Dr. Victoria Frankenstein.

This will be the third Universal Orlando park with a Harry Potter-themed area. A new Nintendo attraction at the company’s theme park in Los Angeles has led to surge in traffic there.

Epic Universe, scheduled to open next year, will be Universal’s fourth theme park in the state, including Volcano Bay, a water park. Theme parks have been a growth business for Comcast, with the division reporting its most profitable fourth quarter and year earlier this month.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.