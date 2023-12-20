(Bloomberg) -- Comcast Corp.’s Universal Studios is considering an area 60 miles outside of London in the UK Midlands as it seeks to build a new European theme park.

The group bought a plot of 481 acres — about the size of Monaco — in August for $271 million in Bedford and is currently studying the feasibility of building a park and resort there, a Comcast spokeswoman told Bloomberg on Wednesday.

Universal Studios Great Britain would be the company’s first European destination since it sold a Spanish property in 2005, and would add to parks in Japan, China, Singapore, and the US. Theme parks adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization in the third quarter rose 20% to a record $983 million, as revenue outside the US rebounded after pandemic restrictions ended, Comcast said in October.

Comcast has not yet approved construction of the theme park, the spokesperson said.

