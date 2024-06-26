(Bloomberg) -- Comcast Corp.’s Universal division said a new theme park it’s considering building in the UK could create about 20,000 construction jobs and 8,000 new positions.

The park, which would be comparable in size to the company’s properties in Orlando, Florida, could contribute £35.1 billion ($44.5 billion) to the UK economy during construction and the first 20 years of operation, according to a summary of an economic report being circulated to local officials and the media. It could potentially put attractions like a Harry Potter-themed land a 35-minute train ride north of London.

Page Thompson, president of new ventures at Universal, said the company expects to decide whether to go ahead with the resort later this year. Construction will take six to seven years, making 2030 the earliest likely opening date.

Should it go forward, Comcast will work with the UK’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport on infrastructure near the park, which will require expanded access roads and train stations.

Comcast acquired about 480 acres (194 hectares) last year in Bedford. It has an option on additional 60 acres.

The company held two local community meetings with close to 1,500 attendees earlier this year. Some 6,000 people commented in a survey, 92% of whom said they supported the project, according to Thompson.

“I don’t think we’ve ever received such positive reaction from any local community,” Thompson said.

Richard Fuller, who is seeking again to be a member of Parliament in the region, said in an interview there seems to be a good deal of support for the project. He said the location, the site of a former brickworks, is ripe for development.

Thompson declined to comment on potential attractions at the park. Universal’s Harry Potter-themed areas in Florida and California have been among the company’s most popular, along with more recently opened Super Nintendo World.

