(Bloomberg) -- Students in the UK are struggling as inflation eats into the value of vital maintenance loans and makes minimum-wage work more attractive.

Inflation above 10% means that half of university students from Britain’s poorest households, who were eligible for free school meals, are considering dropping out because of money worries, according to a survey by student discount service StudentBeans. Loans have been cut by 11% in real terms compared to 2020-2021, the equivalent of more than £1,000 per year ($1,146) for Britain’s lowest earners, according to new estimates from the Institute of Fiscal Studies.

“Everything else equal, this kind of cut in maintenance loans would push especially lower-income students towards not going to university,” said Ben Waltmann, a senior research economist at the IFS.

Historically, working for 37.5 hours a week on the national minimum wage — currently £9.18 for 21-22 year-olds — would generate an income broadly equivalent to a student taking out a maintenance loan. But students today would be more than £1,100 worse off choosing university over paid work for 30 weeks a year, says the IFS. That puts the poorest prospective students — hit hard by increases in the cost of food and energy — at risk of being priced out of higher education.

Lizzy Haynes, a first-year student at King’s College London, says she’s left with £50 a week for groceries and travel after paying for accommodation. That’s without a top-up to her loan, which is the maximum available.

Maintenance loans are calculated based on family household income and the location of study. If parental income is less than £25,000 a year, students are eligible for up to £9,706 if they study outside London and live away from home. The number rises to £12,667 for low income students studying in the capital.

“There’s no option but to get a job,” said Haynes’ twin sister, Gigi, who has found a part-time job to support herself through her undergraduate studies. Part of a family of five, the twins can’t lean on their parents for money for extra expenses. “They can’t afford it either,” Gigi said.

Until recently tuition fees were the biggest pain point for UK students. British higher education costs tripled in 2010 to £9,250, spurring worries that higher debts would deter students from disadvantaged backgrounds. While participation has been rising across income groups, the poorest are still lagging behind, the IFS said. That gap hasn’t changed much in recent years, Department for Education statistics show.

Now that same demographic is at risk of being priced out of higher education by the cost-of-living crisis. A mix of pandemic disruption and inflation may impact where young people go to university — if at all — affecting attainment from the earliest stages, according to Rebecca Montacute, senior research and policy manager at The Sutton Trust.

“It’s a different trade-off than it used to be,” said Kate Ogden, a research economist at the IFS, referring to the fact that in the past, choosing higher education over minimum-wage work was a no-brainer. More real-terms cuts to loans are expected under current plans, Ogden added.

To be sure, higher education still counts as a good investment. Graduates can generally expect to earn more in the long run, and that’s especially true for those from relatively poorer backgrounds, IFS economists said. Department for Education research showed UK graduates earned £10,000 more per year in 2018 than those who didn’t pursue a degree.

However, there are alternatives, such as apprenticeships or getting a job straight out of secondary school, which are now becoming more attractive.

“It’s not that it’s not worth it for these people to go to university,” said Ben Waltmann, a senior research economist at the IFS. “It’s more that, with financial support being cut in real terms, it’s become harder.”

