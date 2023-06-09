(Bloomberg) -- The University of Manchester, one of the UK’s largest universities, said it is currently investigating a cybersecurity incident after it detected unauthorized activity on its network.

The university has started an investigation and is working to resolve the problem and determine what data was affected, it said in a statement Friday morning. The school didn’t provide further details on the nature of the incident.

Hacking is on the rise as criminal gangs become more sophisticated. Earlier in the week, a number of the country’s largest institutions, including British Airways and the BBC, were hit by a Russian-speaking criminal gang that exploited a vulnerability in a widely used piece of file-sharing software. That followed an incident earlier in the year where one of the UK’s biggest outsourcing companies, Capita Plc, said that some of its customer data may have been stolen in an attack.

The UK Cyber Security Centre, the Information Commissioner’s Office and other relevant authorities are helping with the investigation, the university said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.