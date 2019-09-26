University of Pennsylvania's Endowment Returns 6.5% in 2019

(Bloomberg) -- The University of Pennsylvania endowment gained 6.5% in fiscal 2019, half of the Ivy League school’s performance last year.

Peer schools including Dartmouth and Massachusetts Institute of Technology also reported lower year-over-year returns.

Penn’s endowment managed $14.7 billion as of June 30, the school said Thursday in a statement.

