(Bloomberg) -- The University of Washington is selling $325 million of bonds for school projects and to refinance debt, joining a record borrowing spree by colleges seizing on the lowest interest rates in decades.

The sale, slated to be priced Wednesday, includes $244 million of taxable bonds and $81 million that are tax-exempt. The securities are rated AAA, reflecting the strong finances of the university system.

Colleges and universities sold more than $40 billion of bonds in the municipal- and corporate-securities markets last year, a record, as the Federal Reserve’s efforts to stoke the economy sent bond yields tumbling. The pace of borrowing in the municipal-bond market has since slowed slightly even as investors continue to pour cash into mutual funds, keeping new issues heavily in demand.

“If you need to sell bonds, you’re going to get phenomenal levels on those particular credits,” said Jeff Timlin, head of municipal-bond investments at Sage Advisory. “The market is starving not just for bonds, but starving for yield.”

The University of Washington’s sale comes as its finances improve, despite the toll that the pandemic has taken on some other colleges. Its fall enrollment rose 2%, its hospitals’ financial performance has improved, and Moody’s Investors Service boosted the outlook on its bond rating to stable from negative, signaling no imminent risk that the bonds will be stripped of their AAA rank.

